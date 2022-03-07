Все время думаю, как еще нам вас убеждать, какие еще аргументы предоставить вам, нашим партнерам, нашим друзьям, чтобы Вы наконец поняли серьезность и ужасность дел в нашей стране и начали принимать какие-то определенные действия/меры.

Враг уже получил от наших героических защитников жесткий отпор по всем направлениям и не выполнил ни одной из поставленных перед ними Путиным задач. Ракеты и самолеты не бесконечные санкции и пока что отказ белорусов воевать дестабилизируют ситуацию в самой россии, «двіж» идет на полную, и наша победа — это лишь вопрос времени.

Мы запечатлим в своем сердце каждую ракету, каждый шар, каждую каплю крови. Запечатлеем, потому что мы сейчас самая сильная армия Европы и одна из сильнейших в мире. И когда мы отобьемся, мы пойдем дальше и спросим со всех, кто был к этому ужасу причастен. Из каждого, без исключений.

В шестой раз, обращаюсь к вам, уважаемые коллеги, с просьбой! Делайте все возможное от Вас, чтобы спасти наших детей! В частности, требуйте принятия решения о защите украинского неба от российских атак, мирных граждан от бомбардировок, а украинских городов – от уничтожения. Это для нас сейчас единственное спасение! На земле мы сможем сами.



Григол Катамадзе

Чрезвычайный и Полномочный Посол



Президент ВГО АППУ

Вице-президент ЕАПП

Colleagues! One can only imagine the strengths and capabilities of your organizations and I will remind you that the Taxpayers Association of Ukraine is a current member of the World and European Associations of Taxpayers, paying timely and in full each year membership fees.

All the time I think how to convince you, what other arguments to give you, our partners, our friends, so that you finally understand the seriousness and horror of the situation in our country and start taking certain actions / measures.

The enemy has already received a harsh rebuff from our heroic defenders in all directions and has not fulfilled any of the tasks set before them by putin. Missiles and planes are not endless, sanctions and the refusal of Belarusians to fight so far destabilize the situation in Russia itself, the "movement" is in full swing, and our victory is only a matter of time.

We will engrave in our minds and hearts every rocket, every bullet, every drop of blood. We will engrave it because we are now the strongest army in Europe and one of the strongest in the world. And when we fight back, we will go on and ask everyone who was involved in this horror. From everyone, without exception.

For the sixth time, I appeal to you, dear colleagues, with a request! Do your best to save our children! In particular, demand a decision to protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks, civilians from bombing, and Ukrainian cities from destruction.

This is the only salvation for us now! On earth we can do it ourselves.



Grigol Katamadze

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President of UNGO TAU

Vice President of the TAE

March 7, 2022