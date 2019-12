View this post on Instagram

#aboutlastnight Happy birthday to an incredible woman @chopardbycaroline @opusone61 ❤️💪🏻💕🎁🥳thank you for a great night and a big Thank You as well to @fashionavenueofficial 💕🤗💕 Dress @atelierzuhra Photographer Perret Alain 💕 Stylist @khemissi_imen #chopard #birthdayparty #geneva #switzerland