There’s one thing that I realized during this whole time, and it’s how much we all need each other...✨💕 With a few old Christmas lights from the garage and some candles leftover from our Super Bowl party here at the house, I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part. I love you, I’m with you and I MISS YOU! #People And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand for always inspiring me in the best and toughest times...and thank you to @glblctzn for having me! #TogetherAtHome @who Tap the link on my bio to see my full performance on the #GlobalCitizen’s YouTube Channel.